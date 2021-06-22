Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,014,160 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 1,895.5% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Mustang Bio by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

