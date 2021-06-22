EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 255.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $15.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.14 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

