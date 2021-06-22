Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $822.50 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $742.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $844.58.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

