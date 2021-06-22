Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.