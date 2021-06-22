Ergoteles LLC Invests $291,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after purchasing an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

