Ergoteles LLC Invests $329,000 in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7,816.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,092,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 118,918.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNDI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

