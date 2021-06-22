Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.84. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

