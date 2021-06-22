Ergoteles LLC Sells 48,048 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,048 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sanmina by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

