Ergoteles LLC Takes $306,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

TNET opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.77.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $923,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,804.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

