Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($1.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.20). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of $4.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $18,182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 607,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

