Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Reduced by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.51.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

