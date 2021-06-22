Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Cap Reaches $290,342.32

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00009181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $290,342.32 and $99.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

