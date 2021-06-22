Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,770 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

