Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce $7.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.92 and the lowest is $6.67. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $25.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.15 to $27.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Shares of RE traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $244.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.56. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

