Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

