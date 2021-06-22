Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

UTMD stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $310.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

