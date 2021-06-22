Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,373 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.