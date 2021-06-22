Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 7,200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,850,000 after buying an additional 2,905,387 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 95,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

