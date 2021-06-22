Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after buying an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,738,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

TSM stock opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a market cap of $591.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

