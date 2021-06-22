Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. 26,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,512. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

