Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $169-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.48 million.Everi also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.310-0.340 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Everi stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. 122,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

