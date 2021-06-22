Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.17

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 3762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $12,784,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,996,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $9,752,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $5,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

