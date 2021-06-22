Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) PT Raised to C$16.50 at Raymond James

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $12.36 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

