Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 53 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after buying an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $461.05 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,188. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

