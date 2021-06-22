Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $793,133.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,244 shares of company stock worth $3,717,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

