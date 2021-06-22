Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,526 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,911,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

