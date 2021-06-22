FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FDS opened at $329.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

