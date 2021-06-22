Feathercoin Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $62,436.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001328 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.