Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 11,521 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,374 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.43% of Maximus worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Maximus by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

MMS stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $6,252,150 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.