Federated Hermes Inc. Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 1,302.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in HubSpot by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $575.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $596.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

