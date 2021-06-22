Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 30,963 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $22,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,718,000 after buying an additional 180,431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 269,240 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,065,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

