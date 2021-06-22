Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 102,916 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.56% of Brighthouse Financial worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Citigroup raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

