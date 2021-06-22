Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,077,804 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 640,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077,804 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $26,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after buying an additional 188,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $47,163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

