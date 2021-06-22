Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,954 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.12% of EPAM Systems worth $27,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $518.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

