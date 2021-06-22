Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,317 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of WD-40 worth $25,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $550,696,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

