FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $21.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.35 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $83.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.28 billion to $83.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

FedEx stock traded up $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $298.06. 111,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

