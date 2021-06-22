FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 10.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,121. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.31.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

