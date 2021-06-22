Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.18 million and the lowest is $153.60 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $602.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,117,000 after buying an additional 128,118 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,757. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

