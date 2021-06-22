Financial Survey: DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 74.2%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,234.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTF Tax-Free Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,106.87% -4.85% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DTF Tax-Free Income and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and SuRo Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 179.14 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.63

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

