First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,814 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.93. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.47 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

