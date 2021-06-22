First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.93. Accenture plc has a one year low of $199.47 and a one year high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.