First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5,459.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $888,000.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.27.

