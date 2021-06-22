FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

