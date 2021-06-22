Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

FIVN opened at $182.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -257.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Five9 by 350.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

