Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $50.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.