Flamingo Market Cap Achieves $49.23 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $49.23 million and $16.42 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flamingo has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00111281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00152719 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,539.28 or 1.00423527 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

