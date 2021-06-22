Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $36.10 on Monday. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

