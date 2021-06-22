Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Gap Down to $54.39

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.39, but opened at $50.30. Focus Financial Partners shares last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 32,053 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 384.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

