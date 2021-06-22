FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. FormFactor also posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FORM stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.39. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.