Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.44.

TSE FVI opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.14. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$5.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

